Deirdre Doyle has just taken over as president of the Irish Tillage and Land Use Society. \ Claire Nash

From the RDS to fields of barley across the country, this week’s big interview on the Young Stock Podcast is a must listen.

On this week’s show we talk to Deirdre Doyle, who has recently become Irish Tillage and Land Use Society (ITLUS) president.

Deirdre works as an agronomy technologist at Teagasc Oak Park, where she tests different plant protection products, rates and timings.

The job is a demanding one, with approximately 6,000 trial plots to manage throughout the season. She has plenty of advice for people thinking about working in the tillage sector.

Outside of the day job, Deirdre and her family breed horses and she competes in show jumping events with the horses she breeds.

2022 saw Deirdre compete at the Dublin Horse Show in the RDS and travel to Belgium to represent Ireland.

Show jumping will be a big part of 2023, but Deirdre will also be busy working with the ITLUS council to bring spring workshops and field days to members.

You can listen to the full podcast here.