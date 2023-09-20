Three of Ireland’s 13 MEPs joined the Irish Farmers Journal team for a panel on the future of farming in the EU on day two of the National Ploughing Championships.
MEP Billy Kelleher joined the Irish Farmers Journal panel. \ Donal O' Leary
Fine Gael MEP Colm Markey, Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher and Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus discussed the impact of the cut to Ireland’s nitrates derogation, the future of EU food policy, nature restoration and the benefit of the EU to Irish agriculture.
MEP Colm Markey joined the Irish Farmers Journal panel. \ Donal O' Leary
MEP panelists at Wednesday's panel.
IFA deputy president Brian Rushe joined proceedings, with strong criticism for Europe’s approach to Ireland’s nitrates derogation.
IFA deputy president Brian Rushe spoke about farmers frustrations with the EU. \ Donal O' Leary
Listen in to hear their views, the points made and more.
