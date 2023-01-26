Eoin explains that customers after a new tandem-axle tanker would be looking at a lead time in the region of one year.

This week’s Young Stock Podcast sees us catch up with Laois man Eoin Keane.

Eoin initially studied architectural technology and followed a career in the building industry for several years.

Shortly after the economic downturn, he changed tack and went to work with HiSpec Engineering, the well-known Carlow-based machinery manufacturer, probably best known for its slurry equipment.

Not directly from a farm, his grá for farming and machinery stemmed from time he spent on an uncle’s farm in Co Galway.

Trends

Currently the sales manager for HiSpec, Eoin gives us an insight into trends in farm machinery sales, gives us an update on the supply chain and associated lead times and gives us some tips and pointers about what’s essential when buying a slurry tanker.

Available below, our Young Stock Podcast comes to you each week and is produced by young people, more importantly for young people.

We want to make this podcast work for you and we’re always open to feedback and suggestions. We also want to hear your views on the matters that are of importance to young farmers.

To get in touch with your opinions and feedback on the podcast, you can email youngstock@farmersjournal.ie or leave a WhatsApp voice note at 086-836 6465.

You can listen to the podcast here.