On this week’s harvest update, there are reports of some combines making it to the fields, while yields and quality remain good.

Crops which were ready to be cut as rain arrived will need to be harvested as soon as possible.

Crops of oilseed rape, spring oats, winter wheat and spring barley are now ready in many places.

Grain prices are also looking positive, but, as always, are subject to change and have been bouncing up and down over the past few weeks.

Andy Doyle talks to Siobhán Walsh in this week’s podcast. Listen in below.