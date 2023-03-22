The Macra podcast, which is proudly sponsored by Macra Agricultural Skillnet, was relaunched a month ago. The podcast is a light-hearted discussion between Kathryn Snell and Macra members. Each week Kathryn talks to Macra members about their involvement in Macra, their favourite Macra memories and why they believe the Macra community is important.

Thus far, Kathryn has spoken to Gillian Richardson from Macra Agricultural Skillnet about the different courses available to Macra members and how they can apply.

To Andrew Naughton from Kilrush, Macra is about Macra Rural Youth and Macra’s Mr Personality Festival, which is coming up in April. To Shane Cranney and Mark Ward from Moynalty, Macra is about their hike to Everest Basecamp before Christmas. To Sean Kelly from Nenagh, Macra is about the courses he has done through Macra Agricultural Skillnet, the Macra Rally and what’s involved in being a Macra escort at Macra festivals. Kathryn has also spoken to John Keane (current president of Macra) on his time as the president of Macra, including how he got involved in Macra and some of his top highlights there so far.

Macra also aired a special episode on 8 March for International Women’s Day with Macra’s three female vice presidents: Claire Gough in Leinster, Luna Orofiamma in the Northwest, and Elaine Houlihan in Munster.

They discussed various topics, including why having three female vice presidents has been an important marker for Macra, along with the cultural shift they can see happening in the organisation.

A new episode of the Macra Podcast is released every Friday and it can be listened to on Spotify, Acast and Amazon. If you have any questions that you would like answered on the Podcast, make sure to keep an eye on the Macra Instagram account and pop your question into the question box that goes up on their Story each week.

Macra also has an exclusive competition with Three Mobile where their listeners can win free concert tickets – so tune in to find out how you can enter that, and get a flavour of what Macra is all about with some fascinating stories from their members.