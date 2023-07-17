This week’s Young Stock Podcast sees us catch up with Kevin Igoe, a 27-year-old Castlerea, Co Roscommon native.
Kevin is forging his own agri-engineering business, which is called Igoe Agi and Engineering.
Focusing on the sales of tools and lubricants, alongside with the repairs and sales of machinery, Kevin tells us about the opportunities and challenges he’s faced along the way and offers some advice for a young person starting up a similar business.
This week’s Young Stock Podcast sees us catch up with Kevin Igoe, a 27-year-old Castlerea, Co Roscommon native.
Kevin is forging his own agri-engineering business, which is called Igoe Agi and Engineering.
Focusing on the sales of tools and lubricants, alongside with the repairs and sales of machinery, Kevin tells us about the opportunities and challenges he’s faced along the way and offers some advice for a young person starting up a similar business.
SHARING OPTIONS: