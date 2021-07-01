Pre-registration for the event is essential.

The COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily halted many aspects of our lives including attending agricultural events.

The Teagasc crops open day is the first national agricultural event to be held since the pandemic began and has proved a welcome return to some semblance of normality.

The Irish Farmers Journal was at the event during day one. Day two takes place this Thursday (1 July) and will see groups of farmers and the trade visit the campus for a guided tour.

Stephen Robb and Siobhán Walsh discuss their key highlights from Wednesday's event. Listen to the podcast below: