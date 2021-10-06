Organic food producer in Lithuania AUGA has developed the world’s first hybrid biomethane and electric tractor.

The group claims to be the largest vertically-integrated organic food company in Europe, managing 39,000ha of organically certified arable land, milking 3,400 cows and employing over 1,200 people.

Being called the AUGA M1, the 400hp (294Kw) tractor uses a hybrid biomethane-electric fuel system.

Although the technical details are somewhat limited, the company’s patented design is understood to allow the tractor to accommodate larger biomethane gas cylinders.

When running, an internal combustion engine powered by biomethane generates energy and transmits it directly to the electric motors that power the wheels.

“Our team of engineers has found solutions to solve the problem of refuelling and ensure uninterrupted operation.

“Currently, biomethane-powered tractors are able to operate for only two to four hours because the gas cylinders do not physically fit into the tractor structure.

“However, farmers need agricultural machinery that can work for 12 hours or more. AUGA group understands this perfectly and has created a solution,” said the company.

The AUGA group also claims to have solved the biomethane refuelling issue by offering quick gas cartridge replacement. Six biomethane storage bottles are fitted at the rear of the tractor and can be replaced quickly when empty, AUGA explained.

When operating under normal conditions that do not require high power, AUGA says the tractor has the capability to store the generated energy reserve in the batteries.

Solutions

Such a system does not waste energy in low-load conditions, uses a relatively small but efficient motor and is able to extract power when needed. AUGA claims these solutions allow the tractor to work for up to 12 hours.

According to CEO Kestutis Jušcius: “The choice of biomethane as an alternative fuel was not accidental – it is one of the greenest types of biofuel. Methane, collected from livestock waste and converted to biomethane, offsets more emissions per unit of energy in its production and use cycle than it emits.”

This development comes after the company promised to become a CO2-neutral company by 2030.