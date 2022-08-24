Farmers are advised to measure what fodder they have in hand for the winter. \ Philip Doyle

There is little to no rain forecast for Ireland from Saturday through to next Wednesday, aside from some isolated showers in parts of the country.

Current indications from Met Éireann show that 5mm of rain is forecast for the northwest on Thursday, with 2mm in the southwest and 7mm in the west. There is no rain promised for the northeast, east, southeast or midlands.

Rainfall amounts will be minimal on Friday, with up to 2mm of rain forecast across the country.

There is no rain forecast nationally from Saturday to Wednesday, with Met Éireann stating that high pressure is set to dominate the weather next week.

High pressure

The positioning of the high pressure system to the west of Norway will result in a cool easterly airflow for Ireland from Monday on.

“Temperatures will be on the lower side of normal for a time but it is expected to be dry and sunny with light winds,” Met Éireann said, adding that there may be isolated showers at times, but these will mainly affect east facing coastal areas.

Parts of the south and southeast of the country are already parched and in drought.

Dairy advice

Farmers are advised to measure what fodder they have in hand for the winter and dairy editor Aidan Brennan advises in this week’s Irish Farmers Journal to ring-fence winter silage stocks this so that it is not used up in supplementing cows now.

There will be a silage deficit on some farms and these farmers need to act early if they are to buy silage, he added.

Beef advice

Beef editor Adam Woods advises farmers to do a detailed fodder budget for the winter to see how you are fixed for feed. For calves, go in with creep to them where cows have dropped off in milk yield.

He advises that feeding extra meal will cut forage demand but it is costly at the moment and that on some farms offloading stock when prices are good could be a better option.