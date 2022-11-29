The live animal crib will go ahead at a new location this year. \ Mark Stedman / Photocall Ireland

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has announced that the traditional live animal crib is to be relocated to St Stephen’s Green this year.

In October, Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy announced that there would be no animals at the crib at the Mansion House this year, with the IFA stating that there had been no communication from the mayor about the decision.

The partnership between the IFA and the Lord Mayor stretched back to the mid-1990s.

Speaking on Tuesday, IFA president Tim Cullinan said he was delighted that the crib would go ahead in Dublin city centre and thanked Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW) Patrick O’Donovan and his officials in the OPW for their commitment to providing a location in St Stephen’s Green.

Tradition

The live animal crib, he said, is a tradition that has happened every year since 1995 and is a central part of the pre-Christmas experience in Dublin.

"It also allows children to see animals in a traditional nativity scene. The crib also serves to bring rural and urban communities together,” he said.

Minister O’Donovan welcomed the announcement, which will allow the live animal crib to return to Dublin for the 27th year in a row.

"I believe St Stephen’s Green offers an appropriate, sheltered space for the animals and is easily accessible for the public.

"As a parent, I understand how popular this nativity scene with real animals is for thousands of families in and outside the city, and I look forward to its opening on 8 December," he said.

Read more

Lord Mayor didn’t inform IFA of move to ban live animal crib