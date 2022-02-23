This Limousin-cross bull, weighing 360kg born on 15 April 2021 sold for €1,020 at Loughrea Mart last Friday.

There has been a positive start to the year for live exports, with numbers up 20% or 2,803 head compared to the same period in 2021.

The big mover has been Libya, with 3,517 head exported there so far in 2022.

The Netherlands’ calf market is also performing well, with an extra 1,719 calves exported there so far this year.

The Northern Ireland live export market is back 2,167 head on 2021 or 30%.

The beef trade continues to strengthen, with bullocks working off €4.40-€4.50/kg while heifers are being quoted between €4.55-€4.65/kg.

Flat prices of €5/kg have been paid for mixed loads of Aberdeen Angus and Hereford heifers this week.

Up to€4.65/kg has been paid for U grading bulls this week.