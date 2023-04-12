Finished cattle prices are extremely strong with several marts setting new records on a weekly basis.

Finished cattle sold through local marts are running 40p to 50p/kg above their equivalent value from last year, adding £300 to £375 to the value of a 750kg animal.

According to mart analysis, good-conformation quality finished steers averaged 300p/kg during March, up 40p/kg on the same month last year.

Finished steers are also up by 18p/kg on the average during January 2023 and 10p/kg ahead of February 2023 prices.

The price increases follow through to all classes of stock, with Friesian steers in slaughter-fit condition averaging 231p/kg in March, again a 40p/kg increase on 12 months ago.

However, the highest price differential exists on good-conformation quality heifers, with finished animals averaging 295p/kg last month, up 49p/kg on the 246p/kg from last year.

Heifer prices are up 30p/kg from January 2023 prices and are 17p/kg above February levels.

Deadweight prices

In recent weeks, the range of prices payable on U and R grading steers and heifers is typically from 290p to 326p/kg.

At a kill-out of 58%, the average prices convert to deadweight prices of 508p to 517p/kg.

Cows

Beef-sired cows have also increased in value, averaging 257p/kg in March with prices topping 297p/kg at the upper end of the market.

Back in January, fat cows sold live averaged 240p/kg, whereas 12 months ago, mart prices were at 205p/kg. On a 750kg cull cow, a 52p/kg differential is worth an additional £390.

In the marts, demand for grazing stores is gaining momentum, despite the challenging weather conditions.

Steers weighing 400kg to 500kg averaged 308p/kg last month, with animals below 400kg at 339p/kg, up from 254p/kg and 274p/kg respectively a year ago.

Store heifers weighing up to 450p/kg have increased by nearly 70p/kg year on year, with prices averaging 322p/kg.

