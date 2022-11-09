Bord Bia figures show weanling exports to be up 58% year on year, with store cattle up 14%.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that the Irish Government has signed a health certificate this week to allow for the export cattle to Israel.

The opening of the market provides another boost to what is a very strong live export trade, with a record number of 260,000 cattle exported live out of the country so far.

Bord Bia figures show weanling exports to be up 58% year on year, with store cattle up 14%.

Israel imports, on average, 890,000 cattle and sheep each year.

Demand

Mart managers across the country are reporting a very strong trade for plainer-quality weanlings in the face of increased demand from live exporters.

Meanwhile, a boat is to be loaded next week with 2,500 weanlings destined for the Turkish market.