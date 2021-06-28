There will be plenty of research on show, as well as some machinery demonstrations focused on cleaning for grass weed control.

This week sees the return of the first live, in-person, national event from Teagasc as the Crop Trials Event takes place on Wednesday 30 June and Thursday 1 July.

The event is pre-registration only, but don’t worry if you can’t make it. The Irish Farmers Journal will keep you up-to-date with live coverage from Teagasc Oak Park on Wednesday 30 June at 8pm.

Highlights from the research plots and farmers’ views will be top of the agenda, and tillage editor Andy Doyle will talk with researchers to find answers to viewers’ questions.

The webinar is free to watch and no pre-registration is required to view the event live here.

You can send your questions to webinar@farmersjournal.ie.

Attending the event

Day one of the event at Oak Park is currently booked out. Anyone wishing to attend in person can still register for Thursday 1 July here. It should be noted that access to the car park can only be gained with proof of registration.

Some of the research on display includes:

Improved diagnostics and sampling strategies to support the development of integrated pest management strategies to control BYDV.

Disease control measures in spring barley.

Management of oilseed rape, beans and rye.

Use of liquid nitrogen for cereals.

Grass weed identification and machinery hygiene to prevent the spread of grass weeds.

The latest varieties from the Department of Agriculture.