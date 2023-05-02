Eoin, Elaine, Brendan, Meave and Tom O’Shea with their reserve female champion, Templequain Sally, that sold for €6,400 at the Irish Limousin Cattle Society premier sale in Roscrea.

Home sales may have curtailed the numbers forward for the Irish Limousin Cattle Society’s premier sale in Roscrea on Monday, but it certainly didn’t curtail the quality or the trade.

With a clearance rate of 90%, a sale average for bulls of €5,479 and a sale average for heifers of €4,023, the sale may have been the positive lift that all Limousin enthusiasts needed.

Topping the trade on the day was the junior male champion, Liverpool Salah from the herd of Kevin Graham, Boyle, Co Roscommon. The December 2021-born bull caught the eye of judge Llyr Hughes from the Pabo Limousin herd in the pre-sale show before going on to sell for €10,000.

Kevin and Michael Graham with the junior male champion and top-priced bull Liverpool Salah that sold for €10,000. \ Alfie Shaw

Cathal O’Meara and John Kenny with the senior champion, Carrefour Sambo, that sold for €9,400. \ Alfie Shaw

Paul Fahy pictured with first prizewinner Rutland Silver from the herd of Noel Ruttledge that sold for €8,700. \ Alfie Shaw

The double five-star bull was sired by Plumtree Fantastic out of a Kaprico Eravelle dam.

Buyers from all over the country were out in force and were aided massively by a €400 cashback incentive on any bull that secured €4,000 or more, which led to only three bulls not hitting the €4,000 mark.

The second highest price of the sale came for the senior champion of the day, Carrefour Sambo from the herd of John Kenny, Birr, Co Offaly.

The October 2021-born bull was sired by Ampertaine Majestic out of an Ampertaine Foreman dam and secured €9,400 on the day.

This high was followed by another super price of €8,700, which was fetched for Rutland Silver from the herd of Noel Ruttledge, Ballina, Co Mayo. The first prizewinning Ampertaine Metric son was out of a Cavelands Jolly dam and boasted a €137 replacement index and a €151 terminal index.

The high prices continued when Cranmore Supersonic from the herd of Ray O’Hara, Claremorris, Co Mayo, reached €7,600.

The October 2021-born son of Ampertaine Elgin was bred from a Sympa dam and boasted Glenrock Spartacus and Wilodge Vantastic in his pedigree.

Ray O'Hara pictured with Cranmore Supersonic that sold for €7,600.\ Alfie Shaw

Brendan O'Shea's reserve female champion and top-priced heifer Templequain Sally that sold for €6,400. \ Alfie Shaw

Female champion, Liscarn Tina, from the herd of Philip Dunne that sold for €4,400. \ Alfie Shaw

In the female ring, it was the reserve female champion, Templequain Sally from the herd of Brendan O’Shea, Rathdowney, Co Laois, that topped the polls. The September 2021-born heifer was sired by Haltcliffe Newton out of a Templequain Kel dam and secured €6,400 on the day.

Catchy heifer

Next up was another catchy heifer from the Templequain herd, and this time it was the turn of third prizewinner Templequain Topaz.

The April 2022-born heifer was sired by Bavardage out of a Gamin dam, boasted five stars across the board and sold for an impressive €5,300.

The final female lot to reach the €5,000 mark was Adrian McCabe’s Claddagh Simba 2 all the way from Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan.

The Claddagh McCabe daughter was born in April 2021 and sold for €5,000 after finishing in second place in the pre-sale show.