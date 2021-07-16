The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) will be focusing on livestock handling, machinery and the construction/maintenance of farm buildings under its farm inspections this year.

It plans to carry out 10,000 inspections in total across all industries, including farming, this year, a HSA spokesperson confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal.

“Our inspections across all industry sectors can be both proactive and reactive, and will of course be guided by the public health requirements during the current COVID-19 pandemic,” the spokesperson said.

210 deaths

Over the last 10 years, 210 people have died on Irish farms. Some 43% of deaths involved tractors, with the biggest factor being the machine itself driving over or rolling over.

Livestock was the second-highest cause of death at 19%.

Last year, 20 farm deaths were recorded by the HSA and, to date, three deaths have been recorded in 2021.

Teagasc had aimed for zero farm fatalities in 2021.

Farm safety competition

Farm Safety Week 2021 begins on Monday 19 July and the Irish Farmers Journal is running a farm safety competition.

Farmers are being asked to take a picture of the farm safety change they have made on their farm and entering the photo in the competition.

There are €2,000 worth of prizes up for grabs, with a €1,000 prize for the winner and two €500 prizes for two runners-up.

You can enter the competition here.