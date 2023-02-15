The lazy “cull the national herd” line was rolled out again this week across mainstream media. It always seems to be seen as the easy solution by those who don’t or don’t want to understand the role farmers and food producers play in rural Ireland.
This week’s content was fuelled in part by an incomplete report, co-ordinated by the Environment Protection Agency (EPA), that was largely finished last summer but never published. It provided the Irish Daily Mail with front page headlines throughout the week – Livestock cull of 30% needed, Farmer Uprising if Cattle cull required etc.
