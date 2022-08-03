I’ve been reliably informed that there was livestock representation on the sub group of the national fodder and food security committee set up to put forward proposals to increase the tillage area.

Some of those representatives were very vocal and concerned where money would come from to fund the proposals, clearly afraid it might interfere with funding for other sectors.

There’s no tillage representation on the Dairy Food Vision Group.

I wonder how that group would react if tillage bodies put in their two cents at those meetings. Would they even be allowed in the room?

We all need to work together on these climate targets and everybody needs a piece of the pie.