Looking at the slaughter figures recorded by DAERA, they show that cull cow slaughterings to the end of August 2022 are up 16%, or nearly 10,000 head on the same period in 2021.

Across all prime cattle (steers, heifers and young bulls), the numbers killed so far in 2022 are 20,000 ahead of the equivalent from 2021, an increase of 9%. It means that over 30,000 more cattle have been slaughtered in NI to date in 2021, which is close to the kill that would sustain a reasonably large factory site in NI.

The 2022 cattle kill is the highest ever seen in the eight months to the end of August, although it should be pointed out that the DAERA figures only go back to 2001.

Despite the record kill, especially of cows, it is probably too early to definitively say that breeding cattle numbers are on the decline in NI.

It will be December before DAERA publishes preliminary results from its June census. The most recent census figures from June 2021 did show that dairy cow numbers were up 2% to 318,372 and beef cow numbers up 1% to 246,956. The total cattle population of 1.68m was over 70,000 ahead of the same figure from 2020, and the highest it has been since 2006, so it is no surprise that more cattle are being presented to factories in 2022.

Recent expansion in dairy at the expense of sucklers, and the advent of sexed semen, means there is now a greater turnover of cull cows, which will ensure deliveries to factories remain strong – it doesn’t necessarily mean there is an underlying contraction in numbers.

But at the same time, farmers are facing into a winter of exceptionally high costs, when it will make no financial sense to keep anything that isn’t performing to its maximum. Logic would suggest that we will come out the other side with significantly less cattle on farms than in 2021.

