The Dairy Council for NI has announced Ian Stevenson is to take over as its chief executive from 2 October 2023.

Stevenson, who is currently the CEO of the Livestock and Meat Commission, is understood to have beaten off some strong competition to replace Dr Mike Johnston, who is retiring from the role later this year.

It leaves the LMC with some significant governance issues to resolve.

Normally, the CEO is appointed by the LMC board, but at present, Joseph Stewart is the sole board member in place, after the terms of former chairman Gerard McGivern and three board members ran out on 6 June 2023.

Competition

As a non-departmental public body sponsored by DAERA, it is up to the Department to put the LMC board in place. A competition to appoint a new chairman and four new members was opened in February 2023.

It is understood that interviews have taken place and preferred candidates have been identified, but ultimately the process requires Ministerial sign-off.

