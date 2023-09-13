The Local Enterprise Village is always one of the highlights of the Ploughing. Local businesses from all corners of the country have the opportunity to showcase their vast range of products and services at one of Europe’s biggest outdoor events. This year’s featured businesses have something for all ages and interests, ranging from skincare to sports, healthy snacks to soaps and everything in between. It’s encouraging to see the entrepreneurial talent we have in Ireland and to give local businesses the chance to flourish.

Sussed

Supported by LEO Wicklow

Sussed is a Wicklow-based company run by Keith Symes (pictured above) that offers a range of healthy cooking oil alternatives and natural food products.

The oils are high in Omega 3 and Vitamin E, while their Healthy Heart Plus Oil is considered one of healthiest oils for cooking. The rapeseed and olive oils are made using the cold-pressed method, meaning they retain their flavours and health benefits.

Their oils and balsamic vinegars come in a two-calorie spray-bottle variety as well as larger bottles. All packaging is fully recyclable.

sussed.ie

Pathfinders Custom Conversions

Supported by LEO Leitrim

Pathfinders Custom Conversions is run by brothers Elliot and Lorcan Kearns and Elliot’s wife, Breffni. They create bespoke van conversions for the B2B and B2C markets. They can fit vans with beds, showers, cooking facilities and more to suit each customer’s unique specifications.

Pathfinders Custom Conversions create bespoke van conversions for the B2B and B2C markets.

They can fit Autoterm diesel heaters to keep vans and motorhomes warm and liveable all year round. They can install Victron solar power which ensures all vans can go off-grid and be fully solar powered. As well as converting vans, the team can also carry out maintenance and habitation checks. Pathfinders Custom Conversions is the supplier of Go Pods micro caravans which can be towed on a normal licence. The team will be at the Local Enterprise Village to give more information on the wide range of services available. pathfinderscamperconversions.com

Galway Fairytales books aim to nurture children’s wellbeing through storytelling.

Galway Fairytales

Supported by LEO Galway

Martha Begley Schade is the author of the Galway Fairytales books, which aim to nurture children’s wellbeing through storytelling. The books are set in the magical Merlin Woods and feature animal and fairy characters.

In their adventures, they encounter social issues that children face today such as bullying, exclusion, and coping with anxiety. They also learn about the importance of kindness, teamwork, saying sorry and more.

The books are aimed at children aged 5-12, but adults can learn something too, as each book has interesting facts and discussion topics that delve into the themes of the stories. There are two book series available with five books in each - “The Merlin Woods” series and “The Merlin Fairies.”

They will be displayed at the Ploughing and can also be bought on the website.

galwayfairytales.com

Moran’s Mega Jam

Supported by LEO Cavan

Moran’s Mega Jam is not your ordinary jam. Owned by Kieron Moran and his wife, Claire, Moran’s Mega Jam specialises in jams, chutneys, relishes and pesto with a twist. Some of their unique flavour combinations include Strawberry and Bubblegum, Blackcurrant and Guinness and Pineapple and Red Onion.

The company uses natural products from over 350 Irish growers, and focus on using ingredients that are in season. They will be launching their new Peach and Bourbon jam at the Ploughing, and other seasonal flavours will be on display, too. Moran’s Mega Jam is stocked in SuperValu nationwide.

moransmegajam.ie

Bó Bar Soap

Supported by LEO Kilkenny

Bó Bar Soap is the brainchild of Gail Daniels, who discovered goat’s milk soaps when trying to find suitable products to help with her young daughter’s eczema.

Gail decided to try using cow’s milk from her family dairy farm in South Kilkenny in her own soaps. From this, Bó Bar Soap was born.

The soaps are handmade and consist of whole, grass-fed cow’s milk. There are plain and unscented soaps as well as eight other varieties. They are all made using 100% natural ingredients which are mainly sourced from local areas.

The soaps are kind to skin and the environment, with biodegradable cow print packaging.

bobarsoap.ie

Polly & Andy, specialises in sustainable, seam-free bamboo socks.

Polly & Andy

Supported by LEO Waterford

Polly Doyle is the founder of Polly & Andy, which specialises in sustainable, seam-free bamboo socks. In the search for comfortable clothing for her little boy, Andy, Polly discovered that bamboo fibre has many beneficial properties. It is soft, stretchy and moisture wicking, keeping feet dry. Polly & Andy caters for all ages from babies to adults and sizes go up to adult UK size 13. They come in different styles from loose tops to hiking socks and are available in a variety of colours – county colours included. A new range of cow print bamboo socks will be launched at the Ploughing, so keep an eye out.

pollyandandy.com

