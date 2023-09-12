Over 30 small businesses from all corners of the country will be in Ratheniska, Co Laois, from 19 to 21 September to showcase their vast range of products and services at one of Europe’s biggest outdoor events.

This year’s featured businesses have something for all ages and interests, ranging from skincare to sports, healthy snacks to soaps and everything in between.

Sussed, based in Wicklow, is one of the businesses attending and it offers a range of cooking oil alternatives and natural food products.

Its unique Irish-made collection includes a healthy heart oil for cooking, available in a two-calorie bottle. Not to mention, it is fully recyclable!

A Waterford company, Polly & Andy, will showcase its seam-free sustainable bamboo socks.

In addition to being soft and stretchy, their moisture-wicking material keeps feet dry, which will no doubt appeal to an audience working outdoors as the season changes.

Minister of State for business, employment and retail Neale Richmond said that “having a stand at the Ploughing Championships is a significant milestone” for small businesses, many of which are only in their early years.

He is eager to get down to the village, adding that he looks forward to “meeting them all in person and sampling all the great products and services on show”.

Galway Fairytales will also be offering its books in the village.

Born out of a love for storytelling, these fairytale adventures address important themes including bullying, inclusion and coping with anxiety. They also teach children the importance of kindness and persevering in friendships.

Bo Bar Soaps from Co Kilkenny, also being featured, are handmade using cow's milk and is therefore extremely kind to the skin.

Its founder Gail Daniels brought the product to market when trying to find suitable remedies for her young child’s eczema.

Speaking about the businesses attending, Kieran Comerford of the Local Enterprise Offices said: “We have been working with them all across the summer on their products, marketing and merchandising for the event so they can maximise this amazing opportunity.”

This year, the Local Enterprise Village is located right in the heart of the Ploughing site, located next to the NPA tent - you won’t be able to miss the buzz around the village, that has a little something for everyone.

As it is every year, the village is packed with visitors to the Ploughing, sampling the very best produce and services from some of Ireland’s best up-and-coming small businesses.

It should be at the very top of everyone’s visiting list for Ploughing 2023 and you’ll find the village at Block 2, Row 20, Stand 328 this year.

The Local Enterprise Village is just one of several initiatives that LEO runs to foster entrepreneurship across the country.

Since their inception eight years ago, the Local Enterprise Offices have helped create over 25,000 jobs across the country.

The LEOs work with thousands of client companies nationwide in a diverse range of sectors offering mentoring, training, expert advice and financial supports to small businesses. For more information, see www.LocalEnterprise.ie.