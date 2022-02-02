Hundreds of farmers desended on stormont to make a final attempt to influence MLAs in the climate change Bill going through the Stormont Assembly. \ Houston Green

Reflecting on events this week, farmers would be justified in just totally ignoring everything they are told to do around climate change.

And that perhaps is the key issue around all this, and why MLAs have made a grave error by voting in favour of target for NI to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

These same politicians have been well warned by the main farm lobby organisations that is the wrong thing to do.

That position has been backed by agri-food processors, it has also been the clear advice of senior officials in DAERA, and from experts in the UK Climate Change Committee.

If you can just ignore all that, why should any farmer in this country listen to anything you have to say?

As Dr John Gilliland points out, NI farmers are sitting on a massive store of carbon locked in our soils. We are crucial to meeting future climate commitments. Surely it would be best all round if we all work together, rather than having unscientific targets thrust at the industry.

But our politicians, led by the nose throughout by south Belfast MLA Clare Bailey, know best, and would rather rely on advice from a few mavericks, and take comfort knowing that the Nature Friendly Farming Network and Farmers For Action are onside.

Let’s be frank, if your organisation is free to join, or has no members, your views carry little weight. By siding with net-zero campaigners at Stormont on Tuesday, both organisations did NI farming no favours.

It is also baffling to see some mainstream media organisations struggling to explain what exactly was in the Executive bill taken forward by Minister for Agriculture Edwin Poots.

Achieving at least 82% will be extremely challenging

The headline target was for NI to achieve a carbon emissions reduction of “at least 82%” by 2050. It is not a target for just 82%. It is not in any way unambitious. Achieving at least 82% will be extremely challenging, and will require up to 46% land use change, and fundamental shifts right across society.

Costly

The target is below 100% to simply recognise that NI has a large cattle and sheep sector, with some associated methane emissions not easily removed, and limited scope to put in place extremely costly carbon removal technologies.

Perhaps some wonderful new science will emerge, but if you are currently adamant we must get to net zero by 2050, you are essentially saying cattle and sheep have to go. That is not misinformation or scaremongering, it is fact.

