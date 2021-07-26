The warning comes into force at 12pm on Monday and will remain in place until 5am on Tuesday.

Thunderstorms and heavy showers are to sweep across the country on Monday, leading Met Éireann to issue a status yellow rain and thunderstorm warning.

The warning is in place for the Republic of Ireland, with no warnings forecast for Northern Ireland.

The showers will develop over the western half of the country and will move eastwards on Monday evening where they will continue through the night.

Localised downpours will lead to spot flooding and hazardous driving conditions, Met Éireann warned.

The warning comes into force at 12pm on Monday and expires at 5am on Tuesday.

Weather advisory

On Sunday, Met Éireann issued a weather advisory for the country, warning of the thundery showers.

It said that areas especially at risk are Leinster and east Munster on Monday evening and night.

“Heavy showers and thunderstorms will become widespread again during Wednesday,” it said, with the advisory expiring at 5am on Thursday.