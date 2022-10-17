Heavy showers of rain will result in some areas experiencing localised flooding on Tuesday night and the early hours of Wednesday, Met Éireann has forecast.
A status yellow rainfall warning will take effect from 4am Wednesday morning and remain in place until 10pm on Wednesday night.
The warning has been put in place for counties Carlow, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.
??Status Yellow - Rain warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary, Waterford for Wednesday 19th Oct 2022????????— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 17, 2022
Details of warning ?? https://t.co/6sNB6xuUAB pic.twitter.com/nojl8r25yL
SHARING OPTIONS: