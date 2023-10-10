Met Éireann has issued a yellow rainfall warning for counties Cork and Waterford, which will involve localised flooding and difficult traveling conditions.

This rainfall warning is currently in place from midnight on Wednesday 11 October and is expected to last until noon on Thursday 12 October.

Rain will turn heavy at times overnight on Tuesday and will continue into Wednesday morning, according to Met Éireann.

Outbreaks of rain will turn heavy at times overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday morning ???



A rain warning has been issued for #Cork & #Kerry ??



?? Localised Flooding

?? Difficult travelling conditions



??Valid: 00:00-12:00 Wednesday 11/10



More here ??https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/ZlkkZcHsUq — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 10, 2023

National outlook

Meanwhile, the national outlook is expected to be cooler with some rain, especially on Thursday night and Friday in the south and southeast, but overall a good deal of dry weather has been forecast.