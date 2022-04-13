A number of people have contacted the Irish Farmers Journal in response to an article printed on page 3 of last weeks’ edition dated 9 April 2022 relating to a DAERA decision to shoot cattle on an Armagh farm.

In a statement, DAERA claimed that the cattle were “humanely euthanised on welfare grounds”.

However, that has been rejected by neighbours of the farmers involved.

“These animals where not subject to any neglect or cruelty. They were merely undocumented, a matter to which does not merit the extensive force that has been taken,” said a local farmer. “One could argue that your headline should have read: ‘Vulnerable adults victims of a violent abuse of power by government officials in South Armagh.’ It is a case of animal cruelty at the hands of our regulators. These animals were slaughtered before their vulnerable owners’ eyes,” the farmer said.

Meanwhile, there are also reports from Co Down of a recent incident where DAERA destroyed a number of lame cattle on a farm.

Read more

DAERA shoot cattle on Co Armagh farm