Farmers joining the IFA Day of Action taking place in Mitchelstown, Co Cork. / Donal O'Leary

With 30 towns to cover, IFA officers and staff were strategising about their protest locations into the wee hours last week.

Tim Cullinan was scrambled from Nenagh to Mitchelstown at the last minute, in order to catch the RTÉ camera and Paschal Sheehy.

His county chair Imelda Walsh was an able deputy to talk to the Virgin Media TV crew in the Central Auctions mart yard in Nenagh.

Derek Deane, meanwhile, was spotted behind his mask at the Skibbereen protest. The Carlow man was seen alongside former IFA Munster vice president Donal Kelly at Skibbereen.

Was Deane on a working holiday in west Cork and who else did he meet, I wonder.