Efficiently feeding the herd this winter is one of the topics that will be discussed.

The 2022 Teagasc Winter Milk Week will start next Monday 21 November and run until Friday 25 November with the theme of managing production costs for winter 2022.

The week will consist of a series of on-farm walks taking place in a different county each day. The theme of these on-farm events is "Managing Production Costs in Winter 2022".

The walks will provide an opportunity to hear the impact cost inflation has had on the typical winter milk farm, while giving the opportunity to discuss the practical solutions.

Herd nutrition

With the price of concentrate feed in the spotlight this year, and with the knowledge that concentrate inputs make up one third of the overall cost of keeping the typical winter milk cow, there will be a discussion on correct herd nutrition this winter to optimise financial return.

Adding value through improved breeding decisions is also a primary topic for discussion. Winter calving herds face additional challenges around controlling herd fertility which ultimately dictates the whole system. With this in mind, there will be a discussion on the role genetics and management play in ensuring key fertility targets are met.

Locations

The first walk will take place on Monday 21 at the farm of Pat and Thomas Smith, Castlerickard, Longwood, Co Meath (A83 E971).

On Tuesday, Donal Murphy from Ballyduff House, Ballycarney, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford (Y21 F856) will be the days host.

On Wednesday, Lisavaird Farm, Kippagh, Dunmanway, Co Cork will hold a farm walk.

Farm walks in counties Roscommon and Monaghan will round off the last two days with Michael Hennigan from Gorteencloogh, Athleague (F42 D450) Thursday's host and David McCoy, Drummummary, Smithboro (H18 KF96) Friday's host.

Speaking at the launch of the events, James Dunne, winter milk specialist with Teagasc, said: "Winter milk producers constitute a vital sector within the Irish dairy industry. Year-on-year, these farms meet demand for a consistent daily supply of quality fresh milk to the domestic market, as well as providing winter volumes for the manufacture of specific products. Nonetheless the sector continues to face challenges, particularly in relation to the inflation in production costs witnessed over the past twelve months."