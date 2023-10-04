"The reason I planted in the first place was because the premiums were good and I wanted to give back to nature, but I need to be able to live from day to day."

DEAR EDITOR: After 29 years of private forestry, being paid a premium for 20 years and one-year thinning income, and no income for eight years, I contacted a forester to discuss clear-felling the remaining trees.

I was shocked to discover I would have to pay for all of the replanting costs and there would be no premiums paid, so I would have no income.

"I’m in my tender years, so with no income to survive, would I have to snare rabbits, poach salmon, use a bow and arrow to hunt deer? I’m confused.

Premiums

I have lost complete trust in our ministers for agriculture – they just want to get numbers to add up at any cost, which includes using foreign investors to buy our land and claim the premiums, and they maybe not even part of the EU.