A man has been injured in a farmyard incident in Co Longford on Monday 28 March.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) is aware of this incident and the matter is currently under investigation.

It is believed the incident was as a result of a fall from a height.

This is the second incident in Co Longford in the last couple of days.

On Sunday, a 66-year-old man was taken to Tallaght University Hospital following an incident involving a tractor in Ballymore, Co Longford.