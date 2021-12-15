The Oats Ireland Forum was established earlier this year to help provide a direction for the crop across the island of Ireland.
It was to establish research priorities and a sense of direction for the crop and the industry.
As part of the search to help establish a direction for the crop, Teagasc (Dr Atikur Rahman) is conducting another grower survey to try to establish what growers might want within this initiative. The objective is to get a handle on growers’ attitudes to the crop and the advice around it.
The online survey should be completed in four to five minutes and a little bit of your time could be very valuable for the future direction of the crop.
