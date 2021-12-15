Open the oat survey by photographing this QR code with your smart phone.

The Oats Ireland Forum was established earlier this year to help provide a direction for the crop across the island of Ireland.

It was to establish research priorities and a sense of direction for the crop and the industry.

As part of the search to help establish a direction for the crop, Teagasc (Dr Atikur Rahman) is conducting another grower survey to try to establish what growers might want within this initiative. The objective is to get a handle on growers’ attitudes to the crop and the advice around it.

The online survey should be completed in four to five minutes and a little bit of your time could be very valuable for the future direction of the crop.

The survey can be completed by clicking here.