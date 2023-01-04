The great financial crash and the near-death crisis in the eurozone from 2010 to 2012 ushered in a period of low interest rates at levels unprecedented in modern times. There has been ruin for those who had borrowed too much and defaulted, but an unexpected reprieve for those who had emerged intact. In Ireland, the State itself lost the capacity to borrow at all in the autumn of 2010, but from 2014 onwards, as the crisis unravelled, government borrowing became suddenly more affordable. Both public and private balance sheets around Europe loaded up on debt while the going was good.
