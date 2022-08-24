The Irish Farmers Journal is pleased to announce the appointment of Lorcan Roche-Kelly to the position as agribusiness editor.

Prior to joining the Irish Farmers Journal, Lorcan worked with Bloomberg global financial news covering topics as diverse as the European Central Bank, commodity prices and sovereign debt markets.

He also kept his feet firmly in the farming community working full-time from his office on his small farm in Co Clare.

Commenting on the appointment, Irish Farmers Journal editor Justin McCarthy said: “We look forward to Lorcan working alongside our team to further develop our coverage in relation to assessing company performance, examining global market trends and reviewing EU policies”.