Sometimes you'd wonder if wildlife knows more than us on climate change.

Developments around climate change are moving so fast that everyone appears to be in a right tizzy.

As The Dealer’s mother was wont to saying: people are so headless and flustered, they’re meeting themselves coming back.

Talk of various degrees of emissions reductions and the impact these changes are likely to have on operations at farm level would leave a saint mithered.

The confusion was even reflected in the IFA’s commentary, with the farm body claiming in a press release on Monday last that the Climate Change Advisory Council had set the emissions ceilings for agriculture.

Next week

These ceilings will actually be set by the Government and are expected to be announced next week.

It’s all as clear as mud.