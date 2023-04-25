Jack Smyth pictured with the supreme champion, Bessibell Lord Tyrone X245 that sold for 5,400gns (€5,813.10).

Small numbers of top-quality stock were met with a 100% clearance at the Native Breeds show and sale held at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on Tuesday 18 April.

Despite only seven lots coming forward for sale on the day, the demand was strong with all lots selling to an average price of £3,885 (€4,391.31) – an increase of almost £40 (€45) from the same sale last year.

Securing the day’s top price of 5,400gns (€5,813.10) was the pre-sale show champion Bessiebell Lord Tyrone X245, bred and exhibited by Jack Smyth, Newtownstewart, Co Tyrone.

The 16-month-old bull was sired by the 2019 Yorkshire Show and Royal Welsh show breed champion, Shadwell Evolution T003 ET, and his dam is the Bova Lord Blackwood H175 ET daughter, and 2017 Irish National Aberdeen Angus Calf Show champion, Drumbeera Lady Thatcher T226.

She was purchased by the Smyth family at Carrick-on-Shannon for €4,500 and she also bred the 2021 sale topper in Dungannon last April with Bessiebell Lord Thatcher V072 that sold for 5,200gns (€5,645.71).

The second highest price of the day of 3,900gns (€4,234.26) was paid to Freddie Davidson from Banbridge, Co Down, for the first prizewinner, Ember Pete Y962.

Sired by Co Cavan breeder Shane McKiernan’s Drumcarbin Richie, this 15-month-old bull is out of the home-bred Birches Lord John M052 daughter, Ember Princess Lil T251.

The reserve male and reserve supreme champion Ballyvaston Emlyn X192 sold for the next highest price of 3,700gns (€4,017.14) and was bred by Christopher Strain from Downpatrick, Co Down.

The November 2021-born bull was sired by Linton Gilbertines Dubliner R970, and is out of a Rawburn Black Hawk L261 daughter, Ballyvaston Erin V107 – one of four breeding females in the herd.