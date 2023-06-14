Hugh Barr was the only man to have won three consecutive World Ploughing Championships, with the first held in Killarney in 1954.

Over the past month, the competitive ploughing scene in Ireland and Northern Ireland has sadly bid farewell to a number of legendary ploughmen.

Earlier this month, three-time world ploughing champion Hugh Barr from Derry passed away. He was the only man to have won three consecutive World Ploughing Championships, with the first held in Killarney in 1954.

Tributes were also paid on the sudden passing of William King, the president of the Northern Ireland Ploughing Association. The Derry man had also served as the Mayor of Coleraine in 2007. Both men were awarded an MBE.

In May, John Tracey, a former National Ploughing Association (NPA) director from Carlow, passed away.

John was a multiple all-Ireland winning champion and World Ploughing Contest medal winner. The NPA has paid tribute to him, stating that he left behind one of the ‘finest Ploughing legacies’.