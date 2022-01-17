While the rest of the country marks Blue Monday, allegedly the most depressing day of the year, there is one lucky person in Castlebar, Co Mayo, right now musing on how they are going to spend €19m in extra revenue.

Let’s imagine the winner is a farmer - we could hazard a guess and say they are a beef farmer or a sheep farmer given the lie of the land. Or maybe they are a dairy farmer with plans of expansion?

How and ever, the real question is what would a farmer do with €19m in extremely disposable income? The possibilities are endless.

Pay off debts

I suppose they could pay off any outstanding debt first of all, but there’s not much fun in that is there.

Rumour has it the Saw Doctors are in talks of getting back together, I wonder would a few million of a donation be enough to entice them to McHale Park in Castlebar for a hooley?

Maybe they’d even play a gig at mass for the older generation who weren’t comfortable going to the concert. Imagine seeing them up the chapel when you went to Sunday mass.

New machinery

Perhaps this lucky Mayo winner isn’t the musical type, and maybe they’re currently drooling over the pages of a machinery magazine.

A new Valtra would be nice. A team of Valtras would be even nicer. Check out the machinery section for more inspiration.

New herd

The winner could splash the cash on a herd of cows and robots and go milking cows but he or she would need a good scelp of land to develop a new herd…I’m sure the auctioneers of Mayo would only be too happy to oblige with suggestions.

A holiday

Perhaps a holiday will be the order of the day…in true farmer’s style this would have to incorporate a farm machinery show or visit to a farm. Perhaps the Almaria dairy farm in Saudi Arabia, just a short hop from Dubai and Abu Dhabi would be of interest.

If sheep are the winner’s thing, I’m told unusual breeds like Valais Blacknose and Badger Face Texels are on the more expensive side. Still, with €19m to spend, there’s no shortage of cash.

If it’s cattle that float the winner’s boat, then mart managers all over the country would be tripping over themselves to advise on the best pedigree, fatstock or commercial animals to buy.