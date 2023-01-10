Loughans Patrick X276 born March 2021 and sired by Rawburn Jumbo Eric T627 that sold for 4,100gns (€4,889.67). \ Mullagh Photography

Loughans Ely X147 born in March 2021 and sired by Tofts Foremost Lord K508 sold for 5,750gns (€6,857.47). \ Mullagh Photography

The father-and-son duo of John and Rory Best from Co Armagh, who run the Loughans Aberdeen Angus Herd, held an online sale through MartEye and Markethill Livestock and Farm Sales from Friday 6 January to Saturday 7 January.

The sale included a number of in-calf heifers and maiden heifers, as well as a team of 11 pedigree bulls.

The herd, which is fully performance-recorded and AFBI herd health-accredited, was exhibited at Acton House Farm on Thursday 5 January to potential customers ahead of the online sale. Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, John Best said: “We liked the idea of the online [sale] because you don’t have to move the stock off farm and, therefore, you’re not affecting the animal’s health status.”

Loughans Ely X147, sired by Tofts Foremost Lord K508, topped the trade on the day, selling for 5,750gns. The March 2021-born bull is out of a homebred dam, Loughans Eila U5266.

Loughans Mate X125, born in March 2021 and sired by Rawburn Jumbo Eric R206, sold for 3,050gns (€3,627.44). \ Mullagh Photography

Following on and selling for 4,100gns was Loughans Patrick X276, a March 2021-born bull sired by Rawburn Jumbo Eric T627 out of Loughans Patricia M426.

Loughans Mate X125, also born in March 2021 out of Loughans Mayflower P813 and sired by Balmachie Jack Eric R206, sold for the next highest price of 3,050gns.

Loughans Elmo X217, born in March 2021 and sired by Tofts Foremost Lord K508, sold for 2,900gns (€3,458.55). \ Mullagh Photography

A second Tofts Foremost Lord K508 son came next, selling for 2,900gns. March 2021-born Loughans Elmo X217 was bred by Loughans Eliza U762.

A fifth bull from the Loughans consignment featured in the top price shake-up – this time it was the turn of March 2021-born Loughans Pandemic X346. The Loughans Elliot U666 son was bred from the dam Loughans Pansy S583 and sold for 2,650gns.

Doing the business on the female side of the house was Loughan Pixie U725, an in-calf heifer due to calve in October 2023.

The March 2021-born Shadwell Jafar Eric N658 daughter out of Loughans Patricia M462 sold for 2,150gns.

Loughans Pandemic X346, born in March 2021 and sired by Loughans Elliot U666, sold for 2,650gns (€3,160.40). \ Mullagh Photography

Back to the bulls, Loughans Emmitt X416 that sold for 1,850gns. The Loughans Elliot U666 son out of Foxcover Kristy (IMP) was born in April 2021.

Back to the ladies and selling for 1,700gns was Loughans Elizzy X361, a March 2021-born heifer out of Loughans Elizabella V274. Elizzy, who is due to calve in February 2023, is sired by Loughans Jack Enrage V414.

Loughans Pixie U725, born in March 2021 and sired by Shadwell Jafar Eric N658, sold for 2,150gns (€2,564.10). \ Mullagh Photography