Loughrea Co-operative Mart has extended its “deepest sympathies” to the friends and family of a man in his late 60s who died in an incident at the mart on Saturday.

The mart named Michael McLoughlin as the individual who died after an incident at the mart at Saturday’s sale.

“The management, committee and staff of Loughrea Mart extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Michael McLoughlin who was involved in a tragic accident in the mart at last Saturday’s show and sale,” the mart said in a statement.

“Mr McLoughlin was a well-known customer to the mart at the weekly cattle sales and was well known in the mart community.

“Our thoughts are with the McLoughlin family and all who were involved and present at the mart on Saturday when the accident occurred.”

'Tragic day'

The mart thanked all who helped in any way on the tragic day, as well as the emergency services who attended the scene.

It also stated that investigations are ongoing “within the mart”.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that no decision has yet been made on whether the weekend cattle sales will go ahead on Friday and Saturday.

