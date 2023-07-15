Deluges of rain have wreaked havoc on farmers, with some forced to house cattle, cereal harvesting stalled and even a Galway mart cancelled due to flooding.

Loughrea Mart’s Saturday sale was cancelled due to” very severe flooding” on the mart premises, with images posted online showing the pens under inches of water.

Loughrea Mart under water on 15 July 2023.

Farmer across the country are dealing with localised deluges and sharing their images on social media.

In Tipperary, Catherine Guest shared her photo of a field under inches of rain.

Also in Tipperary, tillage farmer Tommy Tierney shared his image of the River Suir turned completely brown by sediment following heavy rain.

A lot of soil flowing down the river Suir today ! pic.twitter.com/e0cGqYYPmv July 14, 2023

Meanwhile, dairy farmer Danny Bermingham from Doonbeg, Co Clare, highlighted the effect of ongoing heavy rain on farmers in the west.

Wish we could say that back west. #housingbound pic.twitter.com/RUDw03PPl5 — danny bermingham (@mountrivers12) July 15, 2023

Conor Whelan, also in Clare, showed the after-effects of rain on his silage crop.

Meanwhile, the cereal harvest has become a smash and grab affair in areas where crops are ripe to cut. Combines are parked up and crops lodged following heavy wind and rain in the last week.

Cracking Spring barley seed crops now destined to the silage pit !! pic.twitter.com/Xl9suzceva — William Hutchinson. (@Chapelizodfarm) July 14, 2023

The downpours on 15 July do not bode well for anyone who believes the traditional saying 'St Swithin's Day, if thou dost rain, Full 40 days, it will remain'.