Loughrea Mart manager Jimmy Cooney has died at the age of 68.

“It is with great sadness and devastation that we at Loughrea Mart announce the sudden passing of our manager Jimmy Cooney,” the mart said in a statement on Tuesday.

“He was extremely well liked and respected by the buyers and sellers of the livestock in the mart.

“Jimmy was regarded as such a kind and dedicated manager by all the staff. He was always there for the staff and made the mart a friendly place to work.

“Jimmy will be so sadly missed by all the staff, committee, patrons and the wide circle of friends of the mart. May he rest in peace.”

Jimmy took over the management of the mart from Gus Egan in 2013 and was very well-known in the farming community.

He was also an All-Ireland winning hurler with Galway and an inter-county referee.

Loughrea Mart will remain closed until Tuesday 8 August.