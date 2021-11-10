Well-known Louth dealership McGee Farm Machinery has suffered from identity theft.

A fraudulent website is currently using the Louth dealership’s business information to conduct false trading.

The fraudulent website calls itself ‘McGee Machinery’, which has an internet address of mcgee-mf.com.

Kevin McGee explained: “This fraudulent website has nothing to do with our businesses, McGee Farm Machinery Ltd in Ireland or McGee Farm Machinery NI Ltd. The website has copied our details, including our name, VAT number and company registration number.”

Kevin added that this other website came to his attention three weeks ago, when the store was contacted by a Norwegian man who had paid money into an English account, wondering were both companies linked.

Since then, calls have followed from Bulgaria, Sweden, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland and Germany, with more monies having been paid into a Spanish account.

“At least 10 people on the continent that we know of have been caught out by this scam. I would conservatively say this has amounted to well over €100,000.

“The scammers are requesting that half the money is paid up front before the machinery is seen, with the remainder said to be paid on delivery.

“Before this happens, the scammers are cutting all contact with the buyers.

“The individuals behind this fake website are advertising machines at significantly reduced prices.

Spec is ‘way off’

“A person with a keen eye for machines would cop that the spec of the machines is also way off. I have contacted the gardaí, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and the Action Fraud Centre in the UK.

“I would strongly advise that anyone in the market for a machine visits a dealership in person and does not transfer monies online,” warned Kevin.