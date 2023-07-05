Gareth Culligan received the Philip Reck soil farmer of the year award this week. Philip's family, BASE Ireland chairperson Norman Dunne and the 2022 winner Mark Armitage were all there to present the award.

Gareth Culligan, from Stabannon in Co Louth, has been announced as the Philip Reck soil farmer of the year by BASE (Biodiversity, Agriculture, Soil, Environment) Ireland.

Conservation

The group, which focuses on promoting conservation agriculture practices, presented the award, which is in memory of BASE Ireland founding member Philip Reck, at BASE Ireland’s Soil Dependence event in Maynooth on Monday, 4 July. The Reck family were there to present the award. This included an engraved, perpetual spade.

Culligan was voted soil farmer of the year by his fellow BASE members.

He is a tillage farmer using direct drill, cover cropping and companion cropping on his farm to improve soil biodiversity and increase soil biological activity.