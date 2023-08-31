The event takes place in Kiltallaght House, Termonfeckin, from 10am to 3pm next Thursday 7 September. \ Claire Nash

The Irish Cattle Foot Trimmers Association (ICFTA) is holding an open day on hoofcare next week, and is inviting all cattle farmers to attend.

The National Bovine Lameness Awareness day will see a range of speakers covering all aspects of optimal hoof care for cattle.

Steven Taylor of Thermidas will explain thermal imaging, with Steve Paul of ANKA group talking about lameness prevention.

Francis Burns of Eko Hoofcare will focus on mobility scoring, while Charlie Purcell of DP Hoofcare will speak on footbathing.

The event takes place in Kiltallaght House, Termonfeckin, from 10am to 3pm next Thursday 7 September.

Bursaries

ICFTA is also expanding its bursary package for prospective new entrants to the hoofcare sector.

An extra place is being allocated, meaning three people will receive one of the Declan Kelly hoofcare memorial bursaries, worth up to €2,000 each, later this year.

The successful candidates will be given a four-day beginner's hoofcare course, followed by a one-day check and mobility scoring day. They will also receive a hoof care starter pack, including knives, pincers, glues and shoes and grinders.

Each of the three students will gain the chance to work with an experienced hoofcare operator to work towards developing their own business.

Contact Joanne Grennan by emailing irishhooftrimmers@gmail.com for further details. Applications close on 9 November.