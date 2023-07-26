The IFA addressed the joint Oirechtas committee on agriculture last week on the topic of the derogation review.

There are measures derogation farmers could employ to reduce water nitrates levels that would be just as effective as cutting the maximum stocking rates, but which would be lower in cost and impact farm incomes less, TDs and senators have been told.

It is understood that these alternative measures could include a reduction in chemical fertiliser use, reduction in feed crude protein levels, and extra slurry storage.

The IFA’s dairy executive Áine O’Connell stated that there are actions which would not cost farmers “the sun, moon and stars” but could achieve the results as the stocking rate drop of 250kg N/ha to 220kg N/h proposed. O’Connell spoke at the joint Oireachtas committee on agriculture last week.

The IFA executive said that the drop to 220kg N/ha would cost derogation farmers “anywhere between €6,500 and €18,000” in addition to other costs associated with repaying borrowings and limiting future growth.

The possibility of more acceptable measures posing a solution in talks between the Department of Agriculture and the European Commission was also raised by the association’s chief economist Tadhg Buckley.

“We will have to figure out what sort of alternatives we could put in place where we could still try to satisfy the Commission and alleviate this blunt instrument that has been put in place,” he said.

The IFA and other farm groups have less than a week to bring these ideas forward.

Red map

“We could look at putting in place additional actions farmers could take that do not have that substantial or significant income impact.”

Buckley recognised that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) followed the conditions asked of it by the European Commissionto conduct the review of 2022’s water quality and which led to the publication of a “red map” showing which areas are currently in the proposed 220kg/ha zone.

The IFA argued that the Department agreeing to these conditions was where the problem with the derogation review lay.

The farm organisation maintained that it had flagged flaws in these conditions as far back as June 2022, when they were agreed, and that no consultation had been held on them.

