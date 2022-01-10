Low-income farmers who are already operating on razor-tight margins will be driven to the brink if Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue doesn't consider incentivising the use of organic fertilisers as a cost reduction measure, Independent TD Carol Nolan has said.

The Laois-Offaly TD has pressed the Minister to clarify the progress his Department is making in assisting farmers to reduce the spiralling costs of chemical fertilisers.

Nolan was speaking after the Minister confirmed to her in reply to a parliamentary question that there are no plans to make supports available to farmers who wish to use organic fertilisers or fertiliser pellets that are biologically composted and 100% organic.

She said: “I am aware that Minister McConalogue is taking steps to address this problem through the pilot soil sampling programme and that is something I would actually commend him for, as it will help to develop a more reduced and cost-effective use of chemical fertilisers in the long term."

Prospect of fertiliser cost rise

However, in the immediate term, she said farmers are still left with the prospect, and this has been well flagged by Teagasc and others, that the costs of fertiliser may rise by over 100% in 2022.

"I would therefore urge Minister McConalogue to reconsider both the total absence of supports for the direct purchase of cheaper organic fertiliser and to increase the supports that already exist through TAMS for the purchase of low emission slurry spreading equipment and GPS-enabled fertiliser spreaders," she said.

She added that the Minister has already accepted in his reply to her that the use of organic fertilisers in 2022 will be particularly cost effective for farmers in light of the current price of chemical fertilisers.

"So, it only makes sense that he would take steps to incentivise the use of organic fertilisers through whatever mechanism or scheme that he would deem most appropriate,” concluded Nolan.