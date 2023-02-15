Sheep farmers are similar to every other enterprise in that there will be some farmers who will see the value of their payments reduce over the next five years and others who stand to benefit from increased payments. The sheep sector will on average, however, experience less severe cuts under the latest CAP reform.

This is due to a legacy issue of sheep farms generating lower entitlement values during the reference years (2000 to 2002). It is hard to believe that the level of payment a farmer receives now is still linked to farming activity more than 20 years ago.