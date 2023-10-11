The date selected for the closing stocks of fertiliser is 23.59pm on 14 September.

Reports indicate that upwards of 50% of farmers who have registered as a ‘professional end user’ on the National Fertiliser Database have still to complete fertiliser closing stocks for 2023 before the deadline of 15 October.

The date selected for the closing stocks of fertiliser is 23.59pm on 14 September.

Over 110,000 farmers have registered on the database, with a high percentage of registrations completed by Farm Advisory System (FAS) agents approved to act on farmers’ behalf.

A number of advisors spoken to by the Irish Farmers Journal report that they have received a poor response from letters or text messages sent querying closing stocks.

A ‘nil declaration’ must still be recorded even where there is no fertiliser on-farm.

Completing the declaration

The declaration must be completed online via the agfood.ie portal.

The process is relatively straightforward:

When logged on to the homepage scroll down to the heading ‘National Fertiliser Database’ and select this tab. On the next webpage there is a heading ‘Actions’ and a ‘+’ symbol where a farmer has not previously registered.

To register, click on the symbol and this will generate a pop-up screen asking you to confirm that you agree to register as a professional user. This is completed by ticking the box in the left corner. You will be asked that you confirm registration and that is the end of the registration process. Where registration is successful the ‘+’ symbol will be replaced by three dots.

To record closing stocks, click on the three dots and this will present a number of options, including recording the closing stocks. Click on ‘closing stocks’ and then click on the option to declare stocks followed by pressing the green button which pops up, ‘Declare Closing Stocks’.