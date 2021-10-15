The first Farm Family Draw raising funds for Irish Community Air Ambulance and Embrace Farm took place on 8 October 2021.

Ciaran Fingelton from Ratheniska, Co Laois, was the lucky winner and bagged the top prize of €1,000.

Both charities work to support farmers in times of need and funds raised as part of the monthly membership draw will be split evenly between the two charities.

The draw will take place on the eighth of each month, with first prize of €1,000 and second prize of €100 on offer.

How to get involved

Membership for the Farm Family Draw is €10 per month and can be paid for on a monthly, bi-annual or annual subscription.

Visit here or call 021-419 0999 to buy a ticket.

The two organisations offer support to Irish farmers and their families in different but equally important ways.

The Irish Community Air Ambulance is often tasked to farm accidents and medical emergencies in rural areas. It provides emergency, pre-hospital care and brings patients to the hospital that best meets their needs.

Embrace FARM supports farm families grieving the loss of a loved one or rehabilitating with serious injury from a farm accident. It was established in 2014 by Brian and Norma Rohan from Shanahoe, Co Laois.